Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) rose 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.18 and last traded at $16.17. Approximately 1,577,184 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,152,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

ABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 151.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

