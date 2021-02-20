Ark (ARK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $15.21 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Ark has a market cap of $140.25 million and $15.21 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded up 43.8% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00001961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009578 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,463,316 coins and its circulating supply is 127,342,419 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

