ATC Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $229,437.08 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 63.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 41% against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $229,437.08 and approximately $309.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.64 or 0.00423175 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000489 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

