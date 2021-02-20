Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.04

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and traded as high as $6.77. Barloworld shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Barloworld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -39.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78.

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, Europe, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment and Handling, and Automotive and Logistics segments. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term leasing and fleet management services; insurance products; aftermarket service, including parts sales; and salvage management solution.

