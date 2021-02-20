Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Barnes Group updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.65-1.90 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.65-1.90 EPS.

B traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 359,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,158. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on B. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

