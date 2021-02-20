Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%.

GOLD stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 37,826,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,649,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

