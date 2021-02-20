BitBall (BTB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 45% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, BitBall has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,144.77 or 0.99981357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00042091 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.51 or 0.00143373 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002834 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.