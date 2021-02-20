Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%.

NYSE:APRN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. 811,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,519. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. Blue Apron has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -3.23.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

In other Blue Apron news, Director Matthew B. Salzberg sold 86,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $887,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,490.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $39,830.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $95,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,258 over the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.