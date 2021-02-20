Bondly Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13.10 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Bondly token can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bondly has traded up 66.9% against the US dollar. Bondly has a total market cap of $76.95 million and $13.10 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.51 or 0.00489503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00065692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00085857 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00067809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00081342 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.74 or 0.00422408 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00026215 BTC.

Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 tokens. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance

Bondly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

