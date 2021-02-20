Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%.

Shares of BRC stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $51.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,068. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $46.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRC. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Brady in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brady presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $74,401.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,801 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

