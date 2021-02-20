Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Trading 5.9% Higher

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) traded up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.14. 441,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 879,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWEN. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadwind currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.81 million, a P/E ratio of -152.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. THB Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth about $1,695,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadwind by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Broadwind by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Broadwind by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadwind by 508.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 75,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

