Brokerages Anticipate CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.68 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will report sales of $158.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.80 million to $160.60 million. CarGurus reported sales of $157.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $665.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $649.76 million to $685.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $773.49 million, with estimates ranging from $724.30 million to $831.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,320.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 18,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $464,907.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,175,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,915 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,654 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.