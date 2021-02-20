Brokerages Expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.42 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will announce sales of $68.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.34 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $69.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year sales of $283.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.17 million to $283.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $293.40 million, with estimates ranging from $292.40 million to $294.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,213. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $120,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,272,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,161,000 after buying an additional 55,291 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,056,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 240,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 921,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 259,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 450,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

