Brokerages Expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to Post -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.47). DermTech posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 575%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($2.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DermTech.

DMTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DermTech in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DermTech from $23.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DermTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ DMTK traded up $10.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13.

In other news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $28,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,755,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,703,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech during the third quarter worth $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

