Brokerages Expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to Post $1.79 EPS

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. Global Payments posted earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPN. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $291,980. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Global Payments by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.18. 2,015,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.