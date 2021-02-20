Brokerages Expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to Post $1.79 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. Global Payments posted earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPN. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $291,980. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Global Payments by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.18. 2,015,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

