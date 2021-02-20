Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L) (LON:BUT) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.05

Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L) (LON:BUT) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L)’s previous dividend of $4.67. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L) stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Friday, reaching GBX 890 ($11.63). 60,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,210. Brunner Investment Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 926 ($12.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £379.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 865.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 813.55.

About Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L)

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

