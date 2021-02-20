Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L) (LON:BUT) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.05

Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L) (LON:BUT) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L)’s previous dividend of $4.67. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L) stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Friday, reaching GBX 890 ($11.63). 60,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,210. Brunner Investment Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 926 ($12.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £379.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 865.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 813.55.
About Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L)
