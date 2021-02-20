Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.78. The company had a trading volume of 20,014,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,560,211. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $78.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

