CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Trading Up 5.8%

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)’s share price rose 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $15.12. Approximately 4,845,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 2,287,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 292,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 36,233 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

