Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

NYSE:CFX traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.56. 2,024,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,003. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -871.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $1,096,011. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

