Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%.

NASDAQ CNDT traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,228,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20. Conduent has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

