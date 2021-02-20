Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Announces Earnings Results

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%.

CPRT stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,247,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,779. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.31. Copart has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

