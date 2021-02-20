CROAT (CROAT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $244.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a market cap of $287,014.86 and $244.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,477,119 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

