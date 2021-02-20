Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Trading Up 6.7%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s share price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 308,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 226,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

The company has a market cap of $370.75 million, a PE ratio of -18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,236 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.