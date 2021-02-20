Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Trading Up 5.7%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 181,496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,513,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Cyclo Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19.

In other Cyclo Therapeutics news, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Also, Director Markus Sieger purchased 7,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $49,133.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

