Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

Shares of NYSE DAN traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,511. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -445.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. Dana has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In other Dana news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

