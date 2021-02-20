Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Up 5.1%

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.65 and last traded at $38.89. 1,163,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,894,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLAY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

