Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.90 Per Share

Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Diverse Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Diverse Income Trust stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 103.50 ($1.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,603. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 101.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.54. Diverse Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107.30 ($1.40).

Get Diverse Income Trust alerts:

About Diverse Income Trust

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Diverse Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diverse Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.