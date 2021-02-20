Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.90 Per Share

Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Diverse Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Diverse Income Trust stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 103.50 ($1.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,603. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 101.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.54. Diverse Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107.30 ($1.40).
About Diverse Income Trust
Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Diverse Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diverse Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.