DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%.

DMC Global stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,535. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $951.45 million, a P/E ratio of -154.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.01.

In related news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

