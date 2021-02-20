Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

NASDAQ:DYN traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $18.79. 228,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,991. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a current ratio of 81.20. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $32.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

