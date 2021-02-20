Edgeware Hits Market Capitalization of $134.24 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $134.24 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00062978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.15 or 0.00780288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00042674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00060239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019721 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00042304 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.91 or 0.04629954 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,029,495,463 coins and its circulating supply is 5,437,257,366 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

Edgeware can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

