Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will report $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $5.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

EW traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.31. 4,794,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,082. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.20. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,171 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,527. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

