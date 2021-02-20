eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.
EGAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of EGAN stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,775. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $380.42 million, a PE ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. eGain has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $20.88.
In other eGain news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $289,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $5,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of eGain by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after buying an additional 435,539 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eGain by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 160,087 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eGain by 19.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after buying an additional 114,943 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the third quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of eGain by 187.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 94,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
Featured Article: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.