eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of EGAN stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,775. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $380.42 million, a PE ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. eGain has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $289,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $5,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of eGain by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after buying an additional 435,539 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eGain by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 160,087 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eGain by 19.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after buying an additional 114,943 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the third quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of eGain by 187.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 94,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

