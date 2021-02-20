Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.01

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and traded as low as $3.90. Enel Chile shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 487,946 shares.

The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Enel Chile in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Chile during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

