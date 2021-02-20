Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC) Trading 4% Higher

Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC) shares shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 26.94 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.34). 461,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 898,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.05. The firm has a market cap of £23.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72.

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

