Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Up 17.2% This Week

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Fantasy Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $68,184.61 and $21.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00062978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.15 or 0.00780288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00042674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00060239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019721 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00042304 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.91 or 0.04629954 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

DFS is a coin. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Fantasy Sports Coin Trading

Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

