Fiii (FIII) Market Capitalization Achieves $248,468.59

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, Fiii has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fiii has a total market capitalization of $248,468.59 and approximately $2,173.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fiii coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Fiii Profile

Fiii (FIII) is a DPoC coin that uses the SHA3-256 hashing algorithm. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io. The official website for Fiii is fiii.io. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FiiiCoin is a transaction network specifically designed for mobile devices mining purpose only. The blockchain technology enable all mobile devices participate in maintaining the blockchain network while leaving it idle and charging battery instead of relying on expensive and powerful computer hardware running 24/7 to do the mining work. The main objective is to create a least effort way and promote re-using the existing available resources(mobile devices) together to take part in maintaining the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

