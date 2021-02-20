Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) (TSE:FTG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.09

Shares of Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) (TSE:FTG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.09 and traded as high as C$2.20. Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) shares last traded at C$2.18, with a volume of 12,267 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03. The firm has a market cap of C$52.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.83.

Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) (TSE:FTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.71 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

