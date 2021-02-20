Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

FLUX stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 223,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $187.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Flux Power will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

