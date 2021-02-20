Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.58 and last traded at $32.38. 239,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 77,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBRX. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Forte Biosciences from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $415.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

About Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.