Friendz Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $803,606.87 and $88,237.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.18 or 0.00777846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00042581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00060326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019779 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00042484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.37 or 0.04651476 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz (FDZ) is a token. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,952,641 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

