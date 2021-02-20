Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) (CVE:GG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.27

Shares of Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) (CVE:GG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as low as C$0.22. Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 132,979 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) from C$0.66 to C$0.64 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$58.64 million and a P/E ratio of -28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24.

Galane Gold Ltd., through its subsidiary, Galane Gold Mines Ltd., engages in the exploration for, development, and operation of gold mining properties. It operates two mines, including the Mupane Property, which is located in the Republic of Botswana; and the Galaxy Property that is located in the Republic of South Africa.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.