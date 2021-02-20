Geeq Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.70 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. Geeq has a total market cap of $9.70 million and $399,984.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Geeq has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. One Geeq token can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 72.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.42 or 0.00594124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00063258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00086263 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00069098 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00079092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00033885 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.42 or 0.00404678 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,997,222 tokens. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

Geeq Token Trading

Geeq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.