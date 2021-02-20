Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.59

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.59 and traded as high as C$35.08. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$35.01, with a volume of 181,671 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.76. The company has a market cap of C$6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

