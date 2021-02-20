Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Trading Up 5.4%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 1,337,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,109,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $94.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.34 million. Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 55.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Golar LNG by 368.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.