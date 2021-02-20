Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Shares Down 12.2%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC)’s stock price dropped 12.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.94. Approximately 2,513,170 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,199,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTEC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric forklift trucks in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes, and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.