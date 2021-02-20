GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Trading 7.2% Higher

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) was up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.66 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 16,837,023 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 340% from the average daily volume of 3,828,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58.

Get GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 107,580 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 960,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 320,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.