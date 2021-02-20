GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.12). GW Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to $2.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $6.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GW Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.36.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $213.81. The company had a trading volume of 602,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,762. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -123.79 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $217.50.

In other news, insider Adam D. George sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $171,843.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,359.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,323,768 shares of company stock valued at $14,670,156. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 621,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after purchasing an additional 246,017 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,252,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,155 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,471,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 190,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after acquiring an additional 89,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

