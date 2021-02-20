Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $91.27

Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (LON:HDIV) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.27 ($1.19) and traded as low as GBX 91.22 ($1.19). Henderson Diversified Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 90.90 ($1.19), with a volume of 196,663 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £170.66 million and a PE ratio of 8.75.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Company Profile (LON:HDIV)

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

