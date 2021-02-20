Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.10. 2,522,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

HRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

In related news, SVP Steven J. Lykken purchased 6,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

