Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Get Hubbell alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.48. 170,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,229. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.65. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $172.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,296 shares of company stock worth $3,138,498 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,549,000 after purchasing an additional 48,857 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $1,780,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.